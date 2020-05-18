The name Byansiima is not alien to Ugandan football especially for those who followed the game in the late 90s.

Before he opted to ‘unceremoniously’ left the country for US, Arthur Byansiima was arguably among the most highly rated defenders in the country.

He was formidable for SC Villa, the Uganda Kobs and Uganda Cranes and was key as the national U-23 reached the semi-finals of the All African Games in South Africa in 1999.

However, all he could achieve with the Jogoos and The Cranes remain IF but in Aiden Byansiima, he could have a heir.

The nine year old is on the books of English Premier League side, Crystal Palace after impressing on an eight week trial last year.

“Aiden was at Crystal Palace Academy for 8 weeks last year,” Byansiima Snr told Kawowo Sports from his base in the United States. “It was a great experience for him. He did very well for a 9 year old stepping into a new environment away from home. He is back in the US now,” he added.

“His sessions are currently stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic but looking forward to getting back on the fields when country opens up.

Asked how Aiden got an opportunity at the London club, Byansiima revealed that it was by invited.

“Trials are by invite only. Very streamlined process with lots of paperwork.”

About Byansiima Snr

Arthur Byansiima during his playing days at SC Villa

Locally, he played for State House (1995-1997) and SC Villa (1998-1999) winning two league titles with the Jogoos.

He was part of the Uganda Kobs side that reached the semi-finals of the AAG in South Africa in 1999.

He first settled out of the country in 1999 when he joined Alabama A&M University in USA, where he studied Financial Accounting. He later completed his Masters at University of North Alabama.

He made his national team debut against Algeria in 1998 and was part of the Cranes that thrashed Rwanda 5-0 that same year at Nakivubo.