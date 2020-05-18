At a time the entire world is aggressively battling the deadly Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, lives have been lost and most families are virtually struggling.

The strict current lockdowns implemented by different countries, Uganda inclusive as a way of mitigating the fast spread of this highly contagious virus have left most people unemployed and those who earn have depreciated in incomes.

With football among the sport activities suspended since 17th March 2020, personalities as players, officials, lead fans, referees and sports journalists have been no doubt struggled to find a footing.

The football referees cluster is at times classified as the unsung heroes of this beautiful game, often underpaid and in Uganda, their monies are delayed.

Ronald Mbowa (standing)

Referees in Wakiso District under their chairperson Ronald Mbowa have openly come up to humbly ask for assistance from people with generous souls to help the referees maneuver through this trying time of humanity.

“We humbly request for assistance from personalities of generous hearts and organizations to help the referees in Wakiso District preserve through the Coronavirus pandemic.” Mbowa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Wakiso District referees in a previous meeting

In Wakiso district, there about 55 referees who handle the games in the second tier (FUFA Big League), third division (Buganda regional league), fourth and fifth divisions of football in Uganda.

This appeal from Wakiso District referees comes at a time when all national referees were recently offered one tonne of maize flour from the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) among all the eight FUFA regions (Buganda, Kampala, Kitara, Northern, North East, Western, West Nile and Eastern).

Mbowa therefore appeals to organizations and football loving personalities to come out boldly and support the referees in Wakiso district.

The lifting of the football suspension is far from reality given the increasing numbers of Coronavirus cases in Uganda.

As of Monday, May 18, 2020, Uganda has recorded 248 cases with 63 recoveries and luckily, no deaths.

In the whole world, there are 4,820,356 total cases with 1,864, 473 recoveries and 316,970 deaths.