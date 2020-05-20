Vipers 2019-20 title-winning coach Fred Kajoba couldn’t hide his joy at his first league medal in history but pays tribute to his predecessor Edward Golola and his technical staff.

Vipers have been declared league winners with five rounds of the season not played due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit global sports events.

Kajoba who replaced Golola a few games into the new year says; “I am delighted with first league title as a coach. It has been a long wait but finally, it arrived.”

“We would have loved to win it sportingly by concluding all games but again, we are table leaders as per rules and you can’t take it away from us.

“I commend my players, technical staff, management and the previous coaches (Golola and Wasswa) for they laid a foundation that we built on.”

Former Vipers SC head coach, Edward Golola. Credit: John Batanudde

Kajoba has been in charge of eight games at the club but maintained a four point gap over closest rivals KCCA.

Karma

In 1990, Kajoba was playing for title-chasing Coffee FC when the Federation invoked the 75% rule to hand KCCA the league with a couple of games to complete the season.

“Its good that finally that debt has been settled,” he joked.

The Venoms will now embark on preparations for the forthcoming Caf Champions League where they will carry the Ugandan flag.