Makindye West Member of Parliament, also the chairperson of Katwe United Football Club has dropped the bombshell of quitting the beautiful game.

The fate comes after the relegation of Katwe United from the FUFA Big League, a decision that was made by the FUFA Executive Committee following continued threat posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic that led to the abrupt stoppage of second tier league among other leagues.

This arises out the repeated alleged frustration by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Ssewanyana, the shadow minister of sports in the opposition government cites “irrational” decisions executed by FUFA, especially without consulting the “key stakeholders” of the game.

It is very wrong for FUFA to take such a decision without consulting its stake holders. We have seen various F.A’s taking decisions after consulting clubs as the key stake holders in the league. For example you can not say that the league is nullified and then go on to consider its results. It was a vague decision from a bad leader. The decision was made politically. FUFA thought that by making Lawrence Mulindwa happy. It would be an opportunity to fight or punish clubs of his allies like Me and Mugib. I can tell you there was no way you could take such a decision without the club’s input. Hon. Allan Ssewanyana [Chairperson Katwe United FC, MP Makindye West & Shadow Minister of Sports]

Hon Allan Ssewanyana, the Chairperson of Katwe United casts a dejected pose after the heavy defeat

Quitting Football:

The shrewd administrator has since warned that he might depart from the beautiful game and concentrate on his other businesses.

“As a person, I lose nothing but the players and other beneficiaries will definitely lose. For me, I have nothing to achieve in football rather than serving it on my little resources and when I pull out like the way am going to do, I know something will be lost. I had decided to allow football gain on my capacity but when u continue fighting me and my club then I have no option but to pull out and concentrate on my businesses. I gain nothing from football and I’m not the richest but just passionate.” He added.

Katwe United

For a long time, Ssewanyana feels he has been pushed to the wall and has often come out to express his grievances publically.

Katwe United is among the six clubs that were relegated from the second division.

They were joined by the Painters, Kansai Plascon Football Club, Kasese based New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club, Saviours Football Club and Soroti’s Light Secondary School Football Club.

Promotion:

UPDF Football Club (Rwenzori) and MYDA Football Club (Elgon) were sportingly qualifed for the 1st division season 2020/2021.

Play offs:

Four clubs will vie for the third promotional slot through the play-offs before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

These four clubs are Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Ndejje University.

Kitara will square up with Kataka as Kiboga Young shall face Ndejje University to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the 1st division season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.