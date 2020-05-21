Kiwafu Football Club is located at Kiwafu B Zone, Kansanga in Uganda’s capital city – Kampala.

Founded in 2014, the fourth division club was founded by the Dronyi brothers – Paul and David.

These two are sons to former Express Football Club goalkeeper, David Dronyi Senior.

When Paul talks about the “rich” history of this club, its gains and low moments, he does it with passion and sincerity.

Narrating this club’s successful path as they progressed from a non-league team that just played for leisure to a fifth division outfit and now playing in the fourth division (Makindye division league), Dronyi also hints on the burning issues – the lack of their own playing facility.

“We lack a decent play-ground, one being used now is a time bomb since the owner of the land will be using it anytime” Paul Dronyi boldly confesses.

If the words of Paul Dronyi are anything to go by, Kiwafu Lions cannot roar loud without their own home ground.

That aside, the club has over the six years evolved from 16 players and risen up the ranks.

Kiwafu Lions players in a talk session

Celtic connection:

The Kiwafu Lions FC idolise the 1888 founded Scottish giants Celtic Football Club from Glasgow city.

For this reason, they don the famous green and white colours worn by “The Bhoys” for all our games.

“We are delighted to have received 2 brand new Celtic kits from the Celtic Foundation in 2017, and a couple of boots, balls, water bottles that were all collected by the Celtic fans in the United Kingdom and sent over. We continue to receive original football kits from Celtic fans who usually do a collection and send them to us.” Paul adds.

Kiwafu Lions already has its own kit designed by LD Tee Store in the UK but awaiting production and therefore calling for a generous helping hand.

“Since the founders of the Club are big Express fans, our kit has been embedded with both the Express and Celtic colours.” Paul notes.

Future prospects:

This club has a bold mission to nurture some of the best talent in the next 2-3 years.

Kiwafu Lions FC’s main objective is to create a way of life, understanding and belonging to a family that does not only aim at winning games, but having a cause to live for. We therefore aim at using football as a tool to give the most unfortunate kids hope and a bright future for their families. Being promoted to the higher divisions is our long term goal that will come after the strong foundation has been built. We are working on an academy building status for now Kiwafu Lions FC future plans

Key Products:

Some of the players produced at this club include Ali “Okocha” Mukiibi, currently playing at Lungujja Galaxy and featured for Uganda U-20 in 2018 as well as the Butambala Ssaza team in 2018.

The others are Isaac Wamala (currently playing at Catda and played for Mawokota Ssaza in 2018), Edward “Baba” Mubiru (young brother to Uganda Cranes international Baba Kizito, played for Butambala in 2016 and Kyaggwe in 2018), Farouk Sesanga ( Vice Captain of Njovu Clan and Masaza cup winner with Gomba Ssaza in 2014) as well as David Sanya (played for both Singo and Gomba), among others.

Challenges:

Kiwafu Lions seeks for sponsorship that will carter for expenses in terms of match fees, training and match equipment as well as a decent play ground to elude the time bomb aspect.

At the moment, there are 30 players duly registered at Kiwafu Lions Football Club.

Profile:

Name: Kiwafu Lions Football Club

Location: Kiwafu B Zone, Kasanga – Kampala City

Division featured: Fourth (Makindye Division League)

Founding History: February 2014

Founders: Paul Dronyi & David Dronyi (Sons to former Express Goalkeeper David Dronyi Snr)

Number of players started with: 16

Current number of players: 20