For the third time in the club’s history, Proline FC have been relegated from the top division.

This was bitter though as Fufa decided to halt the league with five rounds to play invoking article 18 (ii) of the competition rules due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

By the time, the club was second from bottom and go down, a decision they have duly accepted but promised to bounce back as soon as possible.

“The FUFA executive decided to stop the Uganda Premier league and use 75% competitions rule to award the final league positions. As a result, we’ve been relegated” read part of the statement signed by the club CEO William Bbakabulindi.

“As a club we were optimistic to ensure survival and we had a big chance to do so but it’s unusual times the world over and we missed the chance to fight.”

“We know it’s hard to take but we shall go with the FUFA position.

“As our norm is, we will deal with this as we deal all challenges and fight to bounce back as soon as we can.”

This will be Proline’s third relegation from the top flight, it all started in the 2013/14 season before the 2017/18 and the 2019/2020 seasons followed suit.

It could perhaps have been a different story if the club wasn’t penalised for failure to turn up for a home against SC Villa in the first round of the season.

They didn’t only that particular game by forfeiture but were also docked six goals and points.

The club finishes the season with 22 points, just three below the survival line.