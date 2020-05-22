Armée Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) Football Club were declared champions of Rwanda for the 2019/2020 season.

The development followed a decision by the Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) to abandon the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rwanda FA (FERWAFA) effected Article 33 of their statutes to award APR the trophy.

There were still 7 matches to play as APR was leading with 57 points, 7 adrift from rivals Rayon Sports.

It is the 18th time that the Army club have clinched the league title following earlier triumphs in 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018.2020.

APR was founded in June 1994.

Rwanda follows other African countries that prematurely cancelled their leagues as Uganda, South Sudan, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Gambia, Cameroon , Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo Brazzaville, Burkina Faso and others.