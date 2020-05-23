A number of FUFA Big League clubs have openly come out to contest the decision by the federation to end the 2019-20 second division season.

Clubs as Ndejje University, Kansai Plascon, Saviors and Katwe United have since come out to openly express their grievances, castigating FUFA on the rules quoted to prematurely end the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FUFA cited Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition Rules that point to how a season can be ended circumstantially.

FUFA President Moses Magogo in his address on Wednesday at FUFA House, Mengo in Kampala confirmed to that public that the Executive Committee had decided in respect of CAF’s timelines that league football had to end.

“At least one club (Nyamityobora Football Club) having played 12 out of 16 matches (75%) Article 18 (c) of the FCR is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly,” Magogo quoted.

Consequently, UPDF Football Club (Rwenzori) and MYDA Football Club (Elgon) were sportingly qualified for the 1st Division (Uganda Premier League) season 2020-21.

Playoffs

Four clubs (Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Ndejje University) are to vie for the third promotional slot through a playoff before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows. c) Where atleast one club has played more than 75% of the league games, the following formula shall be used by TOC (Terms of Conditions) to determine the league positions. d) Total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played. Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules

Relegation

Kansai Plascon Football Club, New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club (Rwenzori) and Saviours Football Club, Light Secondary School Football Club, Katwe United Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for their respective Regional Leagues for the season 2020-21.

Ndejje University, Katwe United and Kansai Plascon, however, hinted to the fact that 75% of the league had not been played by all the clubs.

Meanwhile, applying the same ruling, FUFA announced Vipers as Champions of the 2019-20 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Three clubs Maroons, Tooro United and Proline faced the axe and therefore will play in the second tier division next season.

Proline protests the decision to relegate them, citing football politics as the main reason for their under-performing.