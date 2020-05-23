When the Government of Ghana reviews the current lockdown (ending 31st May 2020) brought about by the highly contagious COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) pandemic, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has a plan B to restart football activities.

GFA is ready to implement strategies as testing of players, maintaining social distance norms and holding the matches with out fans (behind closed doors).

GFA proposed to the presidential commission on COVID-19 that the remainder of the 2019/20 football season will be held behind closed doors.

This is when the current ban on social gatherings is finally lifted.

Ghana FA led by the president Kurt Okraku has been engaging its stakeholders in a virtual meeting to decide on the future of the season.

Okraku insists that the clubs will be affected if the season is cancelled.

Thus, the FA is holding talks with government to continue with the season behind closed doors.

Clubs will be given at least six weeks to prepare after ban on public gatherings is lifted.

The FA therefore needs the Government in order to carry out this proposal of playing the matches behind closed doors.

The GFA will also emulate some modules from the Bundesliga such as testing players and officials before the league restart.

The 2019/20 football season has been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Ghana FA has announced it will decide on the future of the season on June 30 after consulting government and health authorities.