A number of FUFA Big League clubs have openly come out to protest the decision by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) to abruptly halt the 2019/2020 second division season, among other leagues.

Clubs as Ndejje University, Kansai Plascon and Katwe United have since come out to openly express their grievances, castigating FUFA on the rules quoted to prematurely end the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FUFA cited Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules that ends of ending the season with the 75% rule to end the season abruptly.

FUFA President Moses Magogo in his address on Wednesday at FUFA House, Mengo in Kampala confirmed to that public that the Executive body had decided that in respect of CAF’s timelines, the league football had to end by that time.

“At least one club (Nyamityobora Football Club) having played 12 out of 16 matches (75%) Article 18 (c) of the FCR is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.” Magogo quoted.

Consequently, UPDF Football Club (Rwenzori) and MYDA Football Club (Elgon) were sportingly qualified for the 1st division season 2020/2021.

Play offs:

Four clubs (Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Ndejje University) are to vie for the third promotional slot through the play-offs before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows. c) Where at least one club has played more than 75% of the league games, the following formula shall be used by TOC (Terms of Conditions) to determine the league positions. d) Total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played. Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules

Relegation:

Kansai Plascon Football Club, New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club (Rwenzori) and Saviours Football Club, Light Secondary School Football Club, Katwe United Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for their respective regional leagues for the season 2020/2021.

Ndejje University, Katwe United and Kansai Plascon hint to the fact that 75% of the league had not been played by all the clubs.

Meanwhile, applying the same ruling, FUFA announced Vipers as Champions of the 2019/2020 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Three clubs Maroons, Tooro United and Proline faced the axe and therefore will play in the second tier division next season.

Proline protests the decision to relegate them, citing football politics as the main reason for their under-performing.