Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club bounced back to the top tier Uganda Premier League after being promoted along Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

The development followed a decision by the FUFA Executive Committee to end the 2019/2020 prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Bombo based army outfit thus completed the season with 23 points from 11 matches, a point better than second placed Kitara in the Rwenzori group.

Steven Bogere Credit: © Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

UPDF head coach Steven Bogere, a CAF “B” licensed coach has since cited a number of factors for their promotion after playing two seasons in the second tier league since relegation at the end of 2017/2018.

Bogere hails the effort of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General David Rubakuba Muhoozi, the club stability and the dedication from players as some of the main factors at play.

“First of all, I want to thank UPDF Football Club patron General David Muhoozi, the club board, team manager Captain David Nkugwa, players and our dear fans. We were all one unit” Bogere noted.

UPDF team

“We attained stability within the team and everyone was focused at the task at hand” he adds.

As a player, Bogere won the Uganda Premier League three times in 1987, 1988 and 1989.

He is now focused towards recruitment of the players and building a strong team that will stand the test of time.

The Third club to be promoted:

Four clubs will play a promotional play off to determine the third club that will join UPDF and MYDA.

These four clubs are Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Ndejje University.

The date of the play off will be confirmed by the FUFA Competitions Committee.

Relegation:

Six clubs were relegated to the respective regional leagues in the country.

Saviours, Light SS and Katwe United were relegated in the Elgon group.