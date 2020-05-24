Newly appointed head coach of Busujju Ssaza Frank Mulindwa targets to lift the trophy of the 2020 Masaza Football Tournament.

“The prime objective is to lift the trophy. I am not a coach who settles for less. I need the trophy and I cannot limit myself, my own fans, Busujju supporters and my God on this, we will have the trophy because it’s the one we are yearning for” Mulindwa, a CAF C licensed coach notes.

He believes that the pool of players at the team’s disposal will carry on the weight and the expectations to deliver them to the first ever trophy.

“I have a lot of young talent who wants to showcase their talent” he adds.

Mulindwa will work with Hussein Kato as the first assistant and Adam Masembe.

The goalkeeping coach is Habibu Nsubuga.

Busujju team receive their jersey prior to the 2019 Masaza Cup tournament Credit: WASSWA JAMES 0754141456 500px.com/clerksonmars.

He is humbled by the team management for the trust and confidence vested in him for the job.

“I am just so humbled for the trust that management put in me. I am thankful for the opportunity and I will make them proud at the end of all this. To the fans, I pledge to bring them a change in performance. I will bring a great football style with results (winning) and entertainment. I will make the team one of the most organised because that is my biggest strength.” Mulindwa remarks.

Busujju has never won the Masaza Cup championship that does not allow FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League players.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: