A pre-mature ending it was to the season but with 25 games played, here is my Team of the Season

Fabien Mutombora – Vipers SC

Mutombora may have dropped a clanger against SC Villa in that infamous defeat at Kitende but the Burundian has been one of the bright spots at Vipers.

The defence under Golola and Kajoba lacked stability but with Mutombora, they conceded the fewest goals (15) in the campaign.

Ashraf Mandela – URA FC

His game has improved this season especially going forward and has been an outlet for some of the team’s attacks and also got on the score sheet a couple of times.

Mustafa Kizza – KCCA FC

The best left-back in the domestic League and one of KCCA’s key attacking weapons who weighs in with goals and assists too.

He beats SC Villa’s Derrick Ndahiro to the slot because of his numbers although the Jogoos lad is defensively better.

Halid Lwaliwa – Vipers SC

Lwaliwa has arguably been the best centre back in the league for the past couple of seasons and 2019/20 was no different although he missed a few games in the second round due to injury.

Equally assured in possession as he is dominant in his defending, he has pitched in with three goals this Premier League season.

Hudu Mulikyi – URA FC

He has been consistent, aggressive and one of the main reasons why URA FC defence ranks among the top four in the division.

He gets a nod ahead of KCCA’s highly rated John Revita who missed almost the entire second round due to injuries.

Gift Ali – KCCA FC

Ali has had a tremendous season free of injuries and been the most consistent player not only at KCCA but in the entire league.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the goals/assists stats to back up his claim but has set the tone and tempo of games for the Kasasiro this campaign.

Saidi Kyeyune – URA FC

Undoubtedly one of the most talented players in URA and the Premier League as a whole and perhaps deserves better than to be suffering in Vipers and KCCA’s slipstream.

On a personal level, he has been hugely impressive with goals, assists and chance creation. A genius at the peak of his powers.

Frank Ssenyondo – Express FC

Ssenyondo is one of the unexpected names on this list but is deserving of any credit that comes his way.

While Express may have had another season to forget until the second round when Wasswa Bbosa took over, Ssenyondo has demonstrated that he has the talent and fortitude to thrive at this level.

He has been a creative hub for goals but also scored many and will be not short of suitors just in case he opts to move on.

Fahad Bayo – Vipers SC

His level dropped a little in the second half of the season but his goals are the reason why Vipers are champions.

Steven Mukwala – Maroons

There are not many strikers in Uganda that can claim to be quicker, sharper and better than Mukwala.

In a team that rarely showed up, the on loan signing from Vipers scored 13 goals to claim the golden boot despite his side being relegated.

Viane Sekajugo – Wakiso Giants

A remarkable big-game player, Sekajugo has held his level more consistently this season than either of his strike partners, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Karim Ndugwa.

Without his nine goals, the Purple Sharks could perhaps be preparing for life in the FUFA Big League come next season.

Honourable Mentions

For goalkeepers, Charles Lukwago and Derrick Emukule have impressed although Kyetume’s Joel Mutakubwa has been a standout performer as well.

Derrick Ndahiro, John Revita and Hilary Mukundane have been solid at the back as have Kenneth Ssemakula, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Geriga Atendele and Shafik Kakeeto Nana.

Midfielders Amir Kakomo, Hassan Ssenyonjo, David Bagoole, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Karim Watambala, Disan Galiwango, Shafik Kagimu, Nicholas Kabonge, Yusuf Ssozi, Samson Kigozi and Ambrose Kirya have done well.

Up front, the likes of Ben Ocen, Frank Kalanda, Robert Ssentongo, Yaffesi Mubiru, Brian Aheebwa, Cromwell Rwothomio and Mike Mutyaba Salah have all scored big goals.

Coach – Edward Kaziba (SC Villa)