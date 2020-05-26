The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has further cemented the character of former Uganda Cranes captain Jimmy Kirunda.

In a strongly worded condolence message, Infantino saluted all the efforts of the legendary player who collapsed dead by the roadside in Bwaise, a suburb of Kampala city.

“Jimmy Kirunda is Uganda’s football legend. The longest-serving national team captain, considered as one of the greatest African players of his generation, defender with style, class and elegance, but also top scorer of the national league, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his friendly personality, his leadership and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed. On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Federation of Uganda Football Associations, and to Jimmy’s family, friends and loved ones,” Infantino wrote.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino during his visit in Uganda at Kadiba play ground, Rubaga – Kampala Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Infantino’s condolence message was addressed to the family of the late Jimmy Kirunda, through the FUFA President Moses Magogo.

Here is the entire condolence message from the FIFA President: