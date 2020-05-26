Management of FUFA Big League outfit, Kitara Football Club has officially launched a fundraising campaign ahead of the highly epic play-offs.

The campaign is code-named “Operation UPL” where at least 10,000 loyal club fans are each expected to contribute 10,000/=.

Kitara FC Chief Executive Officer Joshua “Taata Angels” Atugonza tags this campaign as “stand to be counted as a historical”.

“We are targeting at least 10,000 fans of Kitara Football Club from whom we expect at least 10,000/= per fan as we plan for the FUFA Big League play offs to raise funds and help the pride of Bunyoro gain promotion” Atugonza remarked.

The payments shall be made by mobile money to 0787876619 and 0753909760 (registered as Kato Timothy) or in DFCU Bank under the account number 01131025250585 with the account name as Kitara Football Club. Kitara FC Statement

Kitara FC players celebrate at 2019 play offs Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kitara Football Club is one of the second division clubs in Uganda that boasts of the biggest fans following.

The Hoima based club will face Kataka from Mbale in one of the two highly billed clashes of the play-offs.

In the other contest, Kiboga Young will take on Ndejje University.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) abruptly halted the football league business because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FUFA employed Article 18 (c) of the FUFA Competition Rules to stop the FUFA Big League.

Two clubs; Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) FC and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) were henceforth promoted from the Elgon and Rwenzori groups respectively to the 2020/2021 Uganda Premier League season.

The campaign, if successfully responded to will yield Shs. 100,000,000 shillings, good enough to maneuver the club.