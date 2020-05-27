Life in many cases is manifested in gradual steps in the mold of a simple seed growing to a huge tree species with time.

Back in 2005, an assortment of various professionals trading across different fields of specialization as well as some student cluster often converged at Kabira Country club for leisure football under the “STEADY” tag umbrella.

Then, the Steady Football Club idea was mooted under the joint chairmanship of Rajiv Ruperia and a shrewd Edwards Mugenyi.

The pioneer Steady Football Club team

Two years down the road (2007), the idea further developed wings to a serious football club that joined the fourth division league in the Nakawa District Football Association.

Later, an idea of initiating a football academy was shared amongst the members and passed unanimously.

Brazilian Robihno with Edwards Mugenyi

Samuel Eto’o with Eddie Mugenyi and other friends in Milan, Italy

“Steady Football Academy has a rich background. It was a humble beginning in 2005 as we often met at Kabira Country Club in Kampala for routine training sessions and social gatherings. Later, we registered in the Nakawa District Football league before thinking of an academy to tap the grassroot talents” Mugenyi recounts vividly.

Personalities as as Savio Kabugo (now in Ethiopia), Eric Obua (in Australia), Musa Kalwira (USA) and sports journalist Andew Kabuura all played through the Steady team.

Uganda Cranes defender Savio Kabugo

Earlier members of the Steady Football Club

At the moment, Steady Football Academy is located at Kisubi and Entebbe.

Current Leadership:

The chairman board Trustees is Sami Alarm with Eddie Mugenyi as the director of football strategy.

The academy manager who also doubles as a co-coach is Alex Matovu, Daniel Aurbeson (in charge of welfare and administration), George William Kayizi (coach), Yang Anso (financial controller) and Savio Akuku (lawyer).

Sami Alarm

Edwards “Eddie” Mugenyi during office time

Sprouting idea:

The power of networking has always been key in development of projects and individual personalities.

Through the members’ vast travels, key partners and potential sponsors have been sought as well brought on board for further mutual relationships.

Mugenyi in particular interacted with soccer greats as Robhino and Samuel Eto’o in the Italian city of Milan during a 2009 expedition, all of whom agreed for a sound partnership.

From the Steady FC strategy, Mugenyi was again able to sell the rich football ideas and initiated the now famous Entebbe Airport Stakeholders League.

Some of the academy youngsters on duty

Rewarding outstanding teams during the Entebbe Airport Stakeholders League

This is a specific league where all companies around Entebbe International Airport and the Entebbe area vicinity converge to socialize, compete in football and netball sports for a period of six months.

Todate, Mugenyi remains a proud founder and Entebbe Airport league patron as well as a robust Sports Tutor at the University of Kisubi (UNIK).

He also juggles the Steady Football Academy tasks with ease with the objective of nurturing the country’s Majid Musisi’s, Jackson Mayanja’s, the likes of Denis Onyango, Jimmy Kirunda and Geofrey Massa’s of this world where the football basics as ball control, passing, on and off the move movements, dribbling, heading, shooting, goalkeeping, defending and the like are taught.