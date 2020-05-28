As the respective Masaza teams continue with the preparations ahead of the 2020 season, several players have been already poached.

Many others remain under close scrutiny whilst a large fraction is in negotiations with the prospective teams.

Three teams Busiro, Bugerere and Ssingo are reportedly said interested in acquiring goalkeeper Arafat Otim.

Otim featured for Ssingo last season playing until the quarter finals when they lost to Kyadondo 3-2 on aggregate over the two legs.

Goalkeeper Araft Otim gets tips at half time last season from the goalkeeping coach Ben Kalama.

Ssingo lost 2-1 away to Kyadondo before the return leg at the Mityana Ssaza ground ended all square one all to bow out 3-1 on aggregate.

With Ssingo desperate to retain the burly goalkeeper whose body frame has always given center forwards a torrid time, two other teams Bugerere and Busiro are reportedly interested.

“I am not aware of what is going on as a person. We are in a lockdown and have not been able to meet personally any of the people interested in me” Otim confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Besides thwarting one against one situations, Otim is a good game reader with great following of crosses and set pieces.

Many Masaza teams are poaching players with four time champions Gomba and Buddu leading the way.

Gomba holds the record for most trophies won since the restoration of this tournament in 2014.

Christened as the Lions, Gomba has won this annual championship in 2004, 2007, 2014 and lately 2017.

Should the lockdown restrictions (set in place because of the Coronavirus pandemic) that also barred sports be relaxed by the Government, then the 2020 edition will progress as planned.

Past Winners