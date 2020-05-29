On the day that the management of Bugerere Ssaza team signed forward Ronald Senkayi, it was double joy with another great striker Paul Mbazira.

Senkayi is a current player at Black Stars Football Club in the Kampala Regional league. He had previously played at Lungujja Galaxy Football Club.

He joins Edgars Football Club’s Paul Mbazira, another striker who led the scoring charts in the 2019/2020 Kampala regional league with 12 goals.

The duo was officially unveiled at Rivono Suites in Nakawa, Kampala.

Striker Paul Mbaziira (middle) with Bugerere team officials

According to the team manager Andrew Ssekitto, who owns Black Hebrew Investment, a Kampala based marketing firm, Bugerere will continue to stay in the play transfer market for as long as the entire team is beefed up and well stocked.

Henry Kabugo was recently appointed as head coach for head coach.

Kabugo will work with Andrew Ssali as assistant coach, Joseph Mayor Babigumira (goalkeeping coach) and many other support staff.

The team patron is Amos Lugolobi with Aaron Bukenya is the chairperson of the entire organizing committee.

L-R: Andrew Ssekitto, Ronald Senkayi, Paul Mbazira and another official

Other organizing committee members:

Fred Kalangwa is the vice chairman in charge of administration, Joseph Bwogi (vice chairman technical), Harriet Nakiwedde (Secretary), Abdul Nasser Ssemwanga (technical), Assistant technical (Godfrey Bisaso), Treasurer (Ben Kabiswa), Team doctor (Umar Kalule), Francis Magada (Assistant team doctor), Rajab Kakuba (Publicity) and Meddy Ssemakaato (Assistant publicity), Livingstone Ssempira (main mobilizer), Salongo Kirumira and Bukenya Sabiiti (assistant mobilizers), Bumali Kamoga (security officer) and Mustafa Mutebi and Shariff Luyiga (committee members).

Bugerere’s welfare team has Robert Wabwire as the team leader and four members (Dauda, Dirisa Ttalutambudde, Charles Katikomu and Councillor Ssemujju Nzi)

The transport team leader is Besweeri Namagabi with three members (Faizo Bitta, Bosco Nataliya and Kawuna).

Bugerere has never won the championship since the restoration of the tournament in 2004.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion after they beat Busiro 1-0 (in extra time following a goal-less 90 minutes action) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Gomba are the record winners with 4 titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.