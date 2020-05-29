Mvara Boys Football Club goalkeeper Florence Watmon has agreed personal terms with management of Kyaggwe Ssaza team.

The 19 year old goalkeeper joins Kyaggwe Ssaza with a mission at hand to lift the 2020 Masaza Cup championship would kick off date remains muted because of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am happy to have joined Kyaggwe Ssaza. The main objective will be to lift the championship. Personally, I want to use this tournament as a spring board to get elevated to the Uganda Premier League” Watmon notes.

Florence Watmon

Watmon currently features for Mvara Boys in the West Nile Regional league having previously played at Lugazi Municipal and Lugazi Friends Soccer Academy.

Kyaggwe is coached by Hussein Mbalagu, who is assisted by Saka Mpiima.

Mbalangu and company eye their maiden trophy in the history of this annual championship.

Profile:

Full Names: Florence Watmon

Date of Birth: 16th August 2001

Football Club: Lugazi Municipal, Lugazi Friends Soccer Academy, Mvara Boys Fc (Current).

Education: Tochi Primary School – Gulu, Christ the King – Gulu, Hands of Grace – Lugazi and St. Julian Gayaza ( A level)

Inspiration: Bishop Dr. Chris Kalisa

Role Models: Ismail Watenga (Uganda Cranes and former Vipers Goalkeeper) & Manuel Nuer (Germany Goalkeeper)

Achievements:

Champion with Hands of Grace Lugazi (Mukono District winners, Copa Coca Cola 2016, 2017, 2018)

Champion with Jinja Municipality (2015 Uganda Urban Tournament)