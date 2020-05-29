Former AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo is set to lodge a $85,000 compensation suit at Fifa’s Dispute Chambers against the Kenyan Premier League club following a pay dispute.

Mbungo managed Ingwee between February and December of 2019 and in documents seen by Kawowo Sports claims to not have received his salary and allowances for six months of that period.

Mbungo, who is now coach of Rayon Sports in his native Rwanda, says Leopards officials have appeared unwilling or unable to pay him his dues amounting to $25,000 despite promising to clear him on three separate occasions.

“I see a lack of commitment from my former employer. I have waited patiently for six months but nothing has happened. I need my dues to pay my bills,” says the seasoned coach in his court papers.

Mbungo now prays that the Kenyan club pay him the remainder of his two year contract in full, plus interest, and damages, in a development that could leave the financially struggling club in further trouble, with docking of points or even possible relegation as alternatives.

Last year, Mbungo successfully was awarded $8500 by Rwanda FA’s dispute commitee after he sued league side Kiyovu for defaulting on his salary.