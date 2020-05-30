Goalkeeper Edward “Kasiman” Kasibante, 21, has a personal big dream that he keeps sacredly on his heart.

The dream is to play for the senior side of Uganda national football team, the Cranes.

I want to play for the Uganda Cranes in my career. I will remain focused and as hard working to achieve that mission Edward Kasibante

Kasibante has already played for the Uganda U-17 team in 2013 during the Africa U-17 qualifiers where Uganda played against Seychelles, Rwanda and bowed out to Zambia at the final hurdle of the qualifiers.

Edward Kasibante holds the ball as he restarts play

Later, he was summoned for the Uganda U-23 (The Kobs) team and aspires to climb the ladder to the competitive Uganda Cranes team.

Kasibante kick-started his football career at Kampala City All Stars.

He was then signed by KCCA Soccer Academy to play in the FUFA Juniors League (U-17) before joining Sports Club Victoria University (now defunct) and currently at Kataka in the FUFA Big League.

At the moment, Kasibante eyes promotion to the Uganda Premier League for the season, 2020-2021.

Besides now football, he is also engaged in beach soccer with the Sand Lions Beach Soccer Club.

Kasibante’s broad vision is to be named as the best goalkeeper in the world at some stage.

“My ultimate goal is to be one of the best goalkeepers in football world” he adds.

He grew up admiring James Alitho, now based in Zambia but Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango as well as Bayern Munich and Germany’s number one Manuel Peter Neuer are his big inspirations.

Besides good ball handling skills, Kasibante is also a great game reader with the age by his side.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Edward Kasibante

Edward Kasibante Nick-name: Kasiman

Date of Birth: 22nd January 1998

Place of Birth: Kamuli, Eastern Uganda

Religion: Christian (Born Again)

Nationality: Ugandan

Tribe: Musoga

Weight: 72 Kgs

Height: 1.75 Metres

Football Career: Kampala City All Stars, KCCA Soccer Academy (U-17), Sand Lions Beach Soccer Club, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Kataka (Current)

Role Model: James Alitho

Inspired by: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns and Uganda Cranes), Manuel Peter Neuer (Germany & Bayern Munich)

Strong foot: Right

Key weapons: Good game reading and ball handling