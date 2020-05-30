The state of former footballers remains a subject of hot discussion across the different media outlets days after the burial of former Uganda Cranes captain and manager Jimmy Kirunda.

During this period, another legend of the game, Obadiah “Musanvu we Gwanga” Ssemakula was reported to be ill with a kidney problem.

Since the news of Ssemakula’s frail situation, the football family reacted positively.

Obadiah “Musavu we Gwanga” Ssemakula (middle). On his right is Aisha Nalule, FUFA Competitions Director

Obadiah Ssemakula’s house

Many personalities including fellow football legends and FUFA administrators have visited the former winger at his residence found in Nabisalu Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala city.

Others have contributed food items and money to Ssemakula who played at Coffee Sports Club, Lugave and the Uganda Cranes.

The former boxer has since appreciated everyone who has helped him in every way.

I am happy for everyone who has come out and gave me assistance in this period. Most especially my former teammates at Coffee Sports Club (Robert Mujabi) who traced me and passed out the message to the public which has reacted positively. But I still need assistance especially medical and meals. Obadiah “Musavu we Gwanga” Ssemakula

Obadiah Ssemakula greets Kabaka Mutebi II prior to a Bika football match kick-off

Ssemakula (extreme left), former players Simon Musoke, Kefa Kisala and a friend to Ssemakula

Arguably regarded as the best crosser of the ball, Ssemakula won the Uganda Cup with Coffee Sports Club in 1970 and 1981.

Ssemakula featured for Coffee in over 40 years and it is reportedly said he was never substituted in his entire life.

The former Uganda Cranes international has already started medication at Naguru Chinese Hospital.

After the initial scan, he is expected to undertake another scan after five days.

The present state of Obadiah Ssemakula

Ssemakula during the active playing days

The plight state of ex-internationals in the country continues to generate debate on various platforms across the divide.

One of the mechanisms is a call for continued saving by active footballers, investing immensely and creation of a players’ special fund.