At the advent of 2018, a football project under the tag Mazembe Football Club was born in Mityana District.

Several months down the road, the team leaders registered club in the Mityana fifth division league.

Upon the promotion to fourth division, the administrators decided to change the name to Hope Foundation Football Club – Mityana, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lawrence Ssempijja.

The target at sight for the next season will be promotion to the third division and the second division (FUFA Big League) in the subsequent season. Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lawrence Ssempijja.

Hope Foundation Football Club is gearing promotion to the third division next season (2020-2021) before getting to the FUFA Big League in the 2021-2022 season.

Academy prospects:

Hope Foundation Football Club has an immediate mission of initiating grass-root programmes in a bid to ensure continuity and grooming of fresh talents on board.

Our team did not start as an academy but we had that plan this year. In three year’s period, we expect to produce a top player

Pit falls:

Football Clubs in Uganda have a number of hitches, many of which range from administrative, material to technical hitches.

At Hope Foundation Football Club, they have issues of inadequate funding, substandard facilities, shortage of equipment and lack of a good transport means to transport the team staff (players and officials).

Given the stability of leadership, Hope Foundation Football Club aspires for the best to come in the nearby future.

Last season, they managed to release Enock Ssaku to Kiyinda Football Club, and he is envisaged as the breakthrough sale.

Hope Foundation – Mityana Leadership:

Chairman: Ismail Walusimbi Byekwaso

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Lawrence Ssempijja

Treasurer: Jimmy Ssozi