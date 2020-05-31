Football referees are a committed crop of individuals that virtually fall under the docket of the unsung heroes and heroines in the football parameters.

Whereas footballers, coaches, managers and other close officials in the football family earn handsome tokens for their diligent service, many referees walk back home with measurable portions on the shared bread.

At a time of the continued lockdown in most parts of the world because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) pandemic, referees too have remained affected since football is among the rested activities from the public domain.

It is upon this background therefore that the Executive Committee of the Buikwe Referees body has come out with a bold decision of intent to help these servants of the beautiful game.

Some of the referees receive the donated food

Samuel Kayondo, the chairperson of the Buikwe Referees Executive body in conjunction with his welfare committee members; Davies Wanyama, Ismail Sewaya and David Odoi distributed the food, in total respect of the Social Distancing Operatives.

The food relief constituted of 320 kgs of maize flour and 160 kgs of beans that was distributed to over 30 referees in Buikwe and the neighboring Kayunga district.

That stated, each of the referees received 10 Kgs of Posho each and 5 Kgs of Beans to help the referees manoeuvre in this trying period.

This development comes at a time when the Uganda Referees Football Association (UFRA) facilitated international and national referees with food aid through the respective eight regions of FUFA; Northern, North East, West Nile, Kampala, Buganda, Kitara, Western and Eastern.

The referees receive the food portions on Sunday, 31st May 2020

The football mother body in Uganda, FUFA provided food to players in the Star Times Uganda Premier League, Star Times FUFA Big League, FUFA Women Super League and the FUFA Women Elite League.

As of Sunday, 31st May 2020, the coronavirus situation in Uganda has escalated to 413 cases recorded.

Of these, 72 have fully recovered from the disease and henceforth discharged. Luckily, no Coronavirus reported case has been reported in Uganda.

World-wide, there have been 6,075,786 total cases confirmed with 2,571,797 recoveries and 369,529 deaths.

About COVID-19:

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

How It Spreads:

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales.

These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air, and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

You can be infected by breathing in the virus if you are within close proximity of someone who has COVID-19, or by touching a contaminated surface and then your eyes, nose or mouth.