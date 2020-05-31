Defender Allan Wanyama has agreed terms with the management of Kyaggwe Ssaza, hitherto tagged as the Bukunja Warriors.

The development was confirmed by the media liaison officer Greg Kikomeko on Sunday, 31 May 2020.

“Kyaggwe Ssaza football team has agreed terms with Allan Wanyama. He is one player comfortable as a central defender and right back” Kikomeko disclosed.

Wanyama is currently playing at Seeta United Football Club and the Uganda Christian University (UCU) football team.

He was part of the UCU team that won a double in 2019 University Football League (UFL) and Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS).

Wanyama becomes the second official signing for Kyaggwe FC following the capture of Mvara Boys FC goalkeeper Florence Watmon.

I thank the entire staff of Kyagwe for giving me this opportunity and it being my first time to play Masaza Cup am will to give in my best.

Kyaggwe Ssaza is coached by Hussein Mbalangu who is assisted by Saka Mpiima.

The Bukunja Warriors seek for their first ever championship since the restoration of this annual championship in 2004.

The Masaza Cup is played by players below the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League levels as well as played who have not played for the national teams.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly bankroll this tourney whose kick off for the 2020 edition is not yet confirmed because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) pandemic.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Allan Wanyama

Date of Birth: 16th June 1998

Playing Positions: Central Defender & Right Back.

Playing Career: Seeta United Football Club, Uganda Christian University football team, Nsambya Football Club (Previous club)

Key weapons: Speed, Strength, Ball protection, Heading

Achievements:

Champion 2019 University football league trophy

Played Uganda Cup quarter final with Seeta United against Kitara

Captained Gombe senior secondary school to the Copa Coca cola games in 2016 in Soroti and 2017 in Masaka

Inspiration: Paul Wafula (Uganda Baseball player), Denis Peter Ouma

Education: St Peter Nsambya Primary School, Merryland High School, Mwiri College, Gombe SS, Uganda Christian University.

Role models: Murushid Jjuuko, Sergio Ramos Real (Madrid)

Allan Wanyama is a young, smart and hardworking player who will add value to our team. We welcome him to Kyaggwe Football Team Family Bainamani Bernard Bampaire (BBB), Secretary Kyaggwe Ssaza Organizing Team

Masaza Cup Past Winners: