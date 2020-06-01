Six time champions Express FC will add to their tally of championships Wasswa Bbosa has promised.

The Red Eagles last won the league in 2012 and ironically, it’s the last time the club won anything.

In the previous seasons, the oldest club in the division has flattered with relegation including surviving on the last day in the 2017/18 season.

“We can’t compete with Vipers, KCCA and URA on star players but I’ll bring in competent players to make Express rise again,” Bbosa told Daily Monitor.

The tactician was part of the coaching staff that won the title eight years ago and believes it’s something he can achieve as head coach at the Wankulukuku based club.

“The first year will be for rebuilding, the second, we will go for the title and the third will be real business. With my favoured 4-3-3 counter-attacking formation and with right players, expect Express to be back,” said Bbosa.

The former midfielder signed a three year deal last month and will work with former Red Eagles James Odoch, Sam Kawalya, Ayub Balyejusa, and Hassan Mubiru.

“Kawalya will work with the goalkeepers, Mubiru with the strikers, Balyejusa and Odoch with midfielders and me with the defenders on top of conducting the entire training sessions,” he explained.

The club is expected to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign with Simon Sserunkuma, David Owori, Ambrose Kirya and Nicholas Kasozi among others rumoured to be close completing deals at Wankulukuku.