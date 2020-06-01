Burundi Primus League 2019/2020 (Match Day 28 Results):

Saturday, 30th May 2020:

Ngozi City 1-4 Rukinzo

Rukinzo Inter Stars 2-1 Vital’o

Vital’o Flambeau Du Centre 0-0 Aigle Noir CS

Sunday, 31st May 2020:

Messager Ngozi 2-1 BS Dynamic

BS Dynamic Musongati 4-0 LLB

LLB Bumamuru 1-3 Olympic Star

Olympic Star Kayanza United 2-1 Les Lierres

Les Lierres Bujumbura City 1-0 Athletico Academy

In a rather nail biting finish at a fully packed Stade Urukundo in Ngozi city, Messager Ngozi won 2-1 against visiting BS Dynamic with virtually the very last kick of the game on Sunday.

The victory was much needed and one of those two crucial wins needed to be declared champions of the 2019/2020 Burundi Primus Premier League.

Home to two Ugandans; defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha and left footed Allan Brian Kizza, Messager Ngozi is now 90 minutes away from clinching the league.

Le Messager Ngozi XI Vs BS Dynamic

Against BS Dynamic, the home side won 2-1 thanks to Iddi Museremu’s goal at the start of the second stanza of the game, galvanized by a late-late strike from second half substitute Intelligent Fataki.

Whereas Mugisha played full time in the match, Kizza was among the unused substitutes.

“I am really happy for this hard fought victory. We showed character like it has been for the entire season. I am humbled by the fighting spirit from all the players, coaches and the dear fans. We are yet to reach the finishing line” Mugisha who formerly played with Police in the Uganda Premier League disclosed to Kawowo Sports moments after the game.

Steven “Nesta” Mugisha

Throughout the season, Mugisha’s partnership with Frank Kyongera, Amin Abdul, Semere and goalkeeper Rukundo Onezime has been porous with water tight defending since match day one.

Messager Ngozi is now on 58 points, three away from second placed Musongati with two rounds to climax the season.

Elsewhere, other Sunday’s game witnessed Musongati humiliate Lydia Ludic (LLB) 4-0 in a one sided duel to hype and maintain pressure on the leaders.

Musgisha in action on Sunday

Bumamuru fell 3-1 at their own fortress at the hands of Olympic Star, Kayanza United overcame bottom placed Les Lierres 2-1 as Bujumbura City were 1-0 winners against Athletico Academy.

Saturday’s games had Rukinzo win comprehensively 4-1 on the road to Ngozi City, Inter Stars lost 2-1 to sleeping giants Vital’o whilst the contest between Flambeau Du Centre and Aigle Noir CS ended goal-less.

Messager Ngozi will be declared champions if they win away to 8th placed Inter Star on match day 29.

Their final game of the season will be away to Olympic Star.

Meanwhile, LLB, Ngozi City and Les Lierres remain buried in the relegation waters.

The Burundi Primus League took a month long break because of the Corona-Virus pandemic and presidential elections campaign.