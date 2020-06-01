After renewing his contract a few days ago, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has rubbed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) the wrong way saying Super Eagles are not number one on the continent.

The German renewed his contract up to until June 2022 and is tasked with winning the Africa Nations Cup in 2021.

“Nigeria is not number one in Africa,” Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

The tactician guided the Super Eagles to third place in Egypt last year but has been warned by the NFF that he has to win the forthcoming Cup of Nations.

Celebrations at the Al Salam stadium for the Nigerian team

“When you go to a tournament it is to win it,” Rohr said.

“We finished third in the last one and everybody wants to progress. But we know also that it is very difficult to win this tournament because we are not number one in Africa. But it is good to have these milestones and ambition.”

Rohr is also expected to also guide Nigeria to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.