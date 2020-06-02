In preparation for the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament, Gomba Ssaza management maintains the affluent enviable preparations.

The technical team that is led by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza has poached a creative playmaker in Bashir Lubinga.

Lubinga, who is currently a dentistry student at Mulago was confirmed on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 by the four time Masaza Cup winners.

#FfeTuliko. Play-maker Bashir Lubinga makes a grand arrival at Gomba Lions FC Gomba Ssaza Statement

The new recruit is highly rated and regarded as one of the best users of the ball, often finding space to dribble and shoot against all the odds.

“It is a great pleasure to join Gomba Lions. This is one team with the best history and would love to be part as we win the fifth championship” Lubinga confessed.

Play-maker Bashir Lubinga shows off his pre-contract agreement with Gomba Lions Football Club (Ssaza)

He joins another offensive player as Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko, pacy right winger Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde, Richard Basangwa, holding midfielder Hussein “Grace” Senoga, goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, Ben Nambokho, Ponsiano “Marcello” Ssegonja, Abdallah Ssentongo, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang and Raymond Walugembe, among others.

Gomba’s head coach Ibrahim Kirya, his assistant Denis Kizito and goalkeeping coach Mubarak Kiberu are all gearing to assemble a formidable winning side.

Christened as “The Lions”, Gomba seeks for the fifth trophy having being successful in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

The tournament will however wait to kick off following another extension on social gatherings including sports activities for another 21 days because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Airtel Uganda Limited are the anchor sponsors of this championship that bars FUFA Big league, Uganda Premier League players as well as those who have played for the national teams.

Full Names: Bashir Lubinga

Date of Birth: 30th November 2002

Parents: Hassan Bulime & Madinah Nakyanjja

Place of Residence: Makindye, Kampala

Education: Katwe Noor (Primary), Kibuli SS (O-Level), Lubiri SS (S5), Buddo SS (S6), Mulago Institute (Dentistry)

Football Career: Hampton Warriors (Academy), Athletic Sportivo Kampala (Current)

Strong foot: Right

Key weapons: Close ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting

Role Models: Sadat Ssekagya & Andreas Iniesta

Best Food: Rice, Groundnuts with fish