Masaza Cup defending champions Bulemeezi has signed pacy winger Ismael Kayondo to join their team in preparation for the 2020 tournament whose kick off date remains a mystery.

Kayondo has been a player at Kyadondo last season where he won bronze after finishing third in the 2019 edition when they defeated Buddu 2-1 in the third place play-off match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

“It is great to have a player as Ismael Kayondo. He is blessed with pace and he is intelligent. He can play on either flanks” Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemeezi’s head coach speaks of the winger.

Ismael Kayondo (middle) shows off the employment contract

Mugerwa is deputized by Yusuf Kinene as they have brought in new faces as Thomas Kakaire, Bernard Kateregga, Akram Shafiq Muzanyi and Gabriel Matata among others.

Bulemeezi has already lost last season’s winning captain Ronald Sekiganda to Buddu and Hamuza Mulambuzi to Proline.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly bankroll this championship as the anchor sponsors for the tourney that has given a firm platform to expose talents as Joseph Benson Ochaya (Mawokota), Yassar Mugerwa (Gomba), Joseph Owino (Mawogola), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (Busiro and Buddu), Alex Kakuba (Mawogola), Farouk Miya (Mawokota), Joseph Jjanjali (Buddu), Edrisa Lubega (Ssingo) and many other promising players.

Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

The maintained players:

Goalkeepers : Amir Nalugoda, Aristoe Mulindwa

: Amir Nalugoda, Aristoe Mulindwa Right backs: Rogers Ssebyondwa, Henry Musisi

Rogers Ssebyondwa, Henry Musisi Left backs: Simon Kato Ssemayange, Tonny Kyagaba

Simon Kato Ssemayange, Tonny Kyagaba Center backs: Godfrey Arijole, Joseph Marvin Youngman

Godfrey Arijole, Joseph Marvin Youngman Midfielders: Dirisa Masembe, Simon Katumba, Masuudi Kafumbe, John Ben Nakibingi

Dirisa Masembe, Simon Katumba, Masuudi Kafumbe, John Ben Nakibingi Forwards: Ezra Kaye Kizito, Daniel Erimu, Gabriel Elagu

Newcomers: Bernard Kateregga, Akram Shafiq Muzanyi, Thomas Kakaire, Ismael Kayondo, Gabriel Matata

Masaza Cup Past Winners: