Goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has had an eventful season in the 2019-20 Zambia Super League that has lured potential candidates to take him on when current employment contract comes to an end.

Zambia’s Power Dynamos, Bulawayo based Highlanders from Zimbabwe and his parent club Forest Rangers are reportedly engaged in a silent haggling race to secure his treasured signature ahead of the 2020-21 season.

“We have been monitoring the performance of Mathias Kigonya throughout the season at Forest Rangers. He is one of the players we would love to bring him to the Barbourfields for next season,” a Highlanders’ official who politely requested for anonymity spoke to Kawowo Sports.

It has also been established that Power Dynamos and Zesco United Football Clubs are also keeping a keen eye although Forest Rangers are much interested to retain Kigonya who was signed from the Kenya Premier League side Kakamega Home Boyz.

Mathias Kigonya on duty at Forest Rangers Football Club in Zambia.

Out of the 24 matches that Forest Rangers Football Club has played this season, Kigonya has featured in 23 of them, with 13 clean sheets.

He only missed the contest against Green Eagles following a red card in the victory over Zesco United.

When contacted, Kigonya declined to open up on the development citing confidential contractual clauses embedded in his contract.

As a professional, I am sorry I can not disclose any details of my contract because of the confidentiality clauses in it. Life at Forest Rangers has been so far so good. I am focused on completing the season and helping the club win the league title. What happens after is a discussion for another day and we shall cross the river when we reach the bridge. Mathias Kigonya, Forest Rangers Goalkeeper

The Foresters currently seat top of the 20 team table standings with 46 points from 24 matches, a point ahead of second-placed NAPSA Stars who have played a game more.

There are more than 7 rounds that remain before the final bend of the top flight season in Zambia.

The league took a forced break following the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Zambia has had 1089 Corona Virus cases reported in total as of Wednesday, 3rd June 2020.

Of these, 912 fully recovered and sadly 7 people lost their lives.