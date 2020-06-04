Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has called for a consultative meeting with teams from Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League.

According to a statement released on the FUFA Website, the local football governing body will meet the teams from the two divisions next week to make consultations on two key issues that is club licensing and the proposed football reforms.

It should be noted that prior to every season, clubs playing in FUFA competitions are mandated to go through a licensing process.

In addition, recently, FUFA made proposed reforms in a bid to improve their competitions with the key change calling for a reduction of teams in the Uganda Premier League from 16 to 12.

The Uganda Premier League clubs will have their meeting on Wednesday, 10th June 2020 at FUFA House while the Big League clubs will have their meeting on Friday, 12th June 2020.

“FUFA wishes to invite the clubs that have sportingly qualified for the 1st Division season 2020/2021 for a consultative meeting to consider, among others. The meeting will take place on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at FUFA Executive House Conference Hall starting at 10:00 am.” Reads the statement on FUFA Website.

Whereas FUFA had earlier indicated that UPDF FC had qualified to the Uganda Premier League, the Army side has not been invited for this meeting.

FUFA Spokesperson, Ahmed Hussein explains that there is still a petition on their promotion and their status will only be confirmed when the ruling is made.

“Ndejje University filled a petition against UPDF’s promotion and that is why they will not be part of the meeting for the UPL clubs. We are still waiting for the decision from FUFA Judicial bodies to make a confirmation.” He said when contacted.

This therefore means that UPDF FC will be part of meeting for the FUFA Big League clubs rather than the one for Uganda Premier League clubs.