Goalkeeper Michael Kagiri is one of the numerous well narrated “Johnny-come-lately” tales in Uganda’s football parameters.

Keen to improve and learn by each passing day, Kagiri has virtually seen it all right from the KB Lions Football Club days until his present destiny, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

“Like they say, in football, you keep training and focused. Your chance in life eventually arrives. I kept well in shape and trained well. I did not lose hope at any one moment in life” Kagiri narrates to Kawowo Sports.

Michael Kagiri celebrates after saving a penalty against Vipers at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

A product of Kitende Secondary School and St Julian Gayaza, Kagiri also featured in the famous Masaza Cup, playing in the 2015 edition with Busiro as well as Buweekula in the following year.

His first club, KB Lions gave him a stepping stone to better player before he was stopped by Lweza, then playing in the FUFA Big League and eventually in the Uganda Premier League.

At Lweza, he experienced the best competition that helped him grow as a goalkeeper playing with the likes of Brian “Ziggy” Bwete and Julius Sseguya.

“The healthy competition I got from Bwete and Sseguya helped me grow as a person and develop into a good goalkeeper” Kagiri recounts.

Michael Kagiri

Following Lweza’s relegation to the FUFA Big league, he opted for a lower division to kick-start a career once more at Kajjansi United Football Club

He therefore served at Kajjansi United from 2018 until January 2020 when the opportunity to join URA came knocking on the door.

The stocky goalkeeper was outstanding for Kajjansi United in the epoch he served during the Buganda Regional league before his heroics in the 2020 Uganda Cup where he saved a penalty as the regional side ejected favourites Vipers out of the cup at the round of 32.

Michael Kagiri

“Every match to me is like a cup final. Final, the match against Vipers could have been a break-through for me but I treat all matches equally/ I am ready to make a lasting impression at URA” he adds.

Michael Kagiri as a goalkeeper has the I.D.D aspect. That is; the Interest, Discipline and Determination. He has a good height, with age by his side, an iron’s heart and really talented. However, as he is growing up, he will need a team to provide more playing time to fully develop. Brian “Ziggi” Bwete, goalkeeper

At URA, Kagiri has already tasted top flight football once again and will need to work his gloves off to attain a commanding first time slot where Alionzi Nafian Legasson is the undisputed number one at the tax collectors’ side with another young goalkeeper Samuel Mwaka also in the pecking order.