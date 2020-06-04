Management of Buddu Ssaza football team has agreed terms with right back Alex “Kilimuttu” Nsubuga.

Nsubuga was at Ssese last season having previously played at Kooki and Bugerere Ssaza teams.

At the moment, Nsubuga has been featuring at Buganda regional side Masaka City Football Club and he is deemed as the perfect replacement for Geriga Atendele who has since graduated to top flight football.

Atendele was signed from Buddu to Onduparaka but has since switched allegiance to money bugs Wakiso Giants.

Alex “Kilimuttu” Nsubuga (right) displays the copy of agreement between him and Buddu

He joins other new signings as Edward Satro, Warren Bule and Angelo Kiiza as defenders.

Other new additions include Ronald Ssekiganda, Missi Ssemugera, Alex Mawanda, Sharif Ssengendo (midfielders) as well as forwards Farouk Ssenkayi, Gibril Nsimbe and Emmanuel Mwesigwa.

Buddu seeks for their second championship having won their only title in 2016.

Gomba are the record champions with 4 titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bankroll this annual championship

Masaza Cup Past Winners: