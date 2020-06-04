Gomba Ssaza Football Club has completed the signing of utility defender Nasser Lukwago Ssali from Buddu.

“A big fish harvested at Gomba. Welcome Nasser Lukwago from our good neighbour,” a statement from Gomba stated.

Lukwago is the second player to be signed from Buddu after striker Raymond Walugembe.

“It is a big honour to join Gomba Lions Team. I have always wanted to be part of this winning team. I left Buddu in good faith and I joined Gomba because I want to be associated with winning as we work hard for the fifth title,” Lukwago, also a graduate of Information Technology (IT) confessed.

He thus joins other players as Bashir Lubinga, Sharif Nsereko, pacy right-winger Ibrahim Kasinde, Richard Basangwa, holding midfielder Hussein Senoga, goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, Ben Nambokho, Ponsiano Ssegonja, Abdallah Ssentongo and Isaac Ogwang among others.

Although the 2019 championship kick-off largely remains a matter clouded by mystery because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has plugged the entire world, the different Masaza teams all remain focused and unfazed prior to the tournament proper.

Right from naming the management committees by the respective Masaza chiefs, the different teams have gone an extra mile to seek for means of meeting supplementary budgets and player recruitment.

Omu ku bawagizi ba Buddu nga awulidde amawulire ku Swift Sports mbu Gomba enkansizza Captain Nasser Lukwago Ssali. Lukwago kati muzannyi wa Nantameggwa wa Masaza – GOMBA LIONS.

By and large, Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

The tournament has given a firm platform to expose talents as Joseph Benson Ochaya (Mawokota), Yassar Mugerwa (Gomba), Joseph Owino (Mawogola), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (Busiro and Buddu), Alex Kakuba (Mawogola), Farouk Miya (Mawokota), Joseph Jjanjali (Buddu), Edrisa Lubega (Ssingo) and many other promising players.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Nasser Lukwago

Nasser Lukwago Nick name: Nasirmo

Nasirmo Date of Birth : 13th May 1998

: 13th May 1998 Position : Defender

: Defender Parents: Badru Ssali & Sarah Naggadya

Badru Ssali & Sarah Naggadya Education : Kansanga Primary School (P1-P2), Kibuye Church of Uganda (P3-P7), Nsambya SS (S.1), Bulo Parents (S2-S6), Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi (Graduate of Information Technology)

: Kansanga Primary School (P1-P2), Kibuye Church of Uganda (P3-P7), Nsambya SS (S.1), Bulo Parents (S2-S6), Uganda Martyrs University – Nkozi (Graduate of Information Technology) Role Models : John Revita & Sergio Ramos

: John Revita & Sergio Ramos Masaza experience : Buddu (2017,2018, 2019)

: Buddu (2017,2018, 2019) Previous clubs: Kiyinda Boys (2018), Masaka City (2019)

Masaza Cup Past Winners: