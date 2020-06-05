Management of Mawogola Ssaza football team has confirmed the acquisition of Julius Pirwot, a defensive midfielder.

The development was confirmed by the team manager Edson Kachumitana, as released by the team’s media manager Swaibu Mbuga on Friday, 5th June 2020.

“We have agreed terms with Julius Pirwot,” Mbuga confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

Mawogola team manager Edson Kachumitana hands over the signing fees (in brown envelope) to Pirwot

Pirwot is a current player at Kampala Regional League side, Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

Based in Ssembabule district, Mawogola is eyeing their first-ever championship since the Masaza tournament returned on the scene in 2004.

Although the 2019 championship kick-off largely remains a matter clouded by mystery because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has plugged the entire world, the different Masaza teams all remain focused and unfazed prior to the tournament proper.

Julius “Pirot” Pirwot

Right from naming the management committees by the respective Masaza chiefs, the different teams have gone an extra mile to seek for means of meeting supplementary budgets and player recruitment.

By and large, Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

The tournament has given a firm platform to expose talents as Joseph Benson Ochaya (Mawokota), Yassar Mugerwa (Gomba), Joseph Owino (Mawogola), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (Busiro and Buddu), Alex Kakuba (Mawogola), Farouk Miya (Mawokota), Joseph Jjanjali (Buddu), Edrisa Lubega (Ssingo) and many other promising players.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Julius Pirwot

Nickname: Pirot

Date of Birth: 4th April 1996

Place of Birth: St Steven Hospital Luzira

Parents: John Ssekimpi (Deceased) and Piscy Pescalina

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Current Club: Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Previous Club: Kibuli United Football Club

Role Models: Nicholas Kabonge and Sergio Bosquets

Special credit: Coach Jamadah Magaasi, Coach John Ssekimpi, Henry Kimuli and Mansour Kabugo

Achievements: Promotion to Regional League (KJT), Quarter final finish in Stanbic Uganda Cup (KJT FC), UMEA semi-finalists ( Kakungulu Memorial High School)

Best Dish: Rice and Fish

Hobbies: Listening to Music

Education background: Mackey Memorial Primary School ( Primary), Exodus College School, Wakiso ( S1-S3) and Kakungulu Memorial High School (S4-S6)

