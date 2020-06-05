Defender Aggrey “Sure Boy” Atandu has extended his stay at Mawogola Ssaza team for another one year tenure.

“Aggrey Atandu has renewed his contract with Mawogola Football Club. Welcome SureBoy” read a statement released by the Ssaza’s communications department headed by Swaibu “Password” Mbuga.

Atandu is s central defender who also previously played for the same team in 2018 and 2019.

Kooki Ssaza had also openly expressed interest in the hard tackling defender who currently features at Butabika United in the Nakawa Division (fourth division).

Aggrey Atandu with the Mawogola team manager Edson Kachumitana

He joins other signings as Julius “Pirot” Pirwot (KJT), Joel Opio (St Stephen FC Luzira) and Ahmed Kayongo (Tooro United U17).

Mawogola under head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu is working tooth and nail to win their first ever Masaza Cup triumph.

The 2020 tournament kick-off had been ear-marked for June but pushed ahead because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic

Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda proudly bankroll this championship as the anchor sponsors for the tourney that has given a firm platform to expose talents as Joseph Benson Ochaya (Mawokota), Yassar Mugerwa (Gomba), Joseph Owino (Mawogola), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (Busiro and Buddu), Alex Kakuba (Mawogola), Farouk Miya (Mawokota), Joseph Jjanjali (Buddu), Edrisa Lubega (Ssingo) and many other promising players.

Profile:

Full-Names: Aggrey Atandu

Nickname : Sure Boy

Date of Birth : 5th September 1997

Place of Birth : Murchison Bay Hospital, Luzira

Parents: Peter Bajoole and Beatrice Briwaru (All Deceased)

Position : Center back

Weapon: Game reading

Role Models : Murshid Juuko and Sergio Ramos

Current Club: Butabika United

Previous Clubs : Maroons Soccer Academy, Luzira Thunders and Hope Dove

Buganda Masaza Cup Experience: Mawogola Ssaza (2018, 2019)

Achievements: Promotion to Regional League (Luzira Thunder FC) Copa Coca Cola National Championship (Bishop McAllister SS Kyojeera).

Special Attributes: Coach Abdu Swamad Musafir, Coach Mubarak Kiberu and Coach Samuel Mulondo.

Personal Hobbies: Listening to Music and watching Football

Education Background: Saaba Infant School Luzira (Nursery), Murchison Bay Primary School (P1-P3), Luzira Primary School (P4-P5), St Barnabas Luzira (P6-P7), Standard SS Bweyogerere (S1-S2), Omega Christian School, Mukono (S3), Heroes SS Buyamba (S.4), Bishop McAllister Kyojeera (S.5) and Hands of Grace, Lugazi (S.6)

Masaza Cup Past Winners: