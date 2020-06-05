FUFA Consultative meetings with clubs:

10 th June 2020: Top flight clubs (UPL)

*The venue for both meetings is FUFA Executive House, Mengo – Kampala

After a rather abrupt ending of the 2019/2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are early preparations for the upcoming times in Uganda’s football.

The 2020/2021 football season preparation is currently underway with behind the scenes moves.

It is on this platform therefore that Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has called for consultative meetings with clubs featuring in the top two men’s football divisions.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League and StarTimes FUFA Big League are the first and second divisions respectively.

It is anticipated that these meetings will be tranquil and at some stage expected to reach boiling points with deliberations set to help the running of the game smoothly in the future.

Matters arising finances (token from main sponsors – Star Times), the expected COVID-19 financial grant from CAF and FIFA, governance as well as the shape of these leagues, among other matters arising are expected to come from the bold club representatives.

These consultative meetings will be focused on club licensing programme for the 2020/2021 season and the proposed competitions reforms. FUFA Statement

SC Villa is one of the clubs invited for the consultative meetings

In respect of the current social distancing rules outlined by the Ministry of Health, each club will be represented by one person (owner or representative).

Top flight clubs will meet FUFA on Wednesday 10th June 2020 at FUFA Executive House in Mengo, Kampala.

Newly crowned champions Vipers, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Sports Club Villa, Busoga United, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), BUL, Mbarara City, Express, Wakiso Giants, Kyetume, Police, Bright Stars, Onduparaka, and the recently promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) are the UPL clubs invited.

Also, the Uganda Premier League board has been invited.

The FUFA Big Leagues will convene on Friday, 12th June 2020 at the same venue.

These clubs invited are; Proline, Maroons, Tooro United, Kiboga Young, Kataka, Bukedea Town Council, Paidha Black Angels, Doves All Stars, Kitara, UPDF, Ndejje University, Kigezi Home Boys, Nyamityobora and Water.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club has been invited among the top flight clubs

Meanwhile, FUFA will also meet clubs featuring in the FUFA Women Super League, Women Elite League, National Beach Soccer League and Fustal League at dates to be communicated for these meetings.