Mawogola Ssaza Football team has completed the signing of defender Adrian Sserugo.

The move was confirmed by Swaibu Mbuga, the Mawogola Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after the two parties agreed.

“Mawogola Ssaza football team has signed defender Adrian Sserugo. His experience as a two-time champion will help us a lot,” Mbuga stated.

Sserugo was champion of the tournament in 2016 with Buddu as well as the following year with Gomba.

He has played with the Gomba Lions for three seasons in 2017, 2018 and lately 2019.

Sserugo joins other recruits as Julius Pirwot (KJT), Ahmed Kayongo (Tooro United U-17), Abdallah Bogere (KJL), Joel Opion (St Stephens FC Luzira) and defender Aggrey Atandu who renewed the employment contract.

Mawogola will be coached by Simon Ddungu for the season 2020 as they seek for their first-ever title.

Kick-off of the 2020 edition has been postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the postponement of sports activities in the country alongside other social gatherings.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda bankroll this championship as the main sponsors.

Detailed Profile: