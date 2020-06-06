Israel Ha’al Ligat:

Saturday, 6th June 2020:

Hapoel Kfar Saba Vs Hapel Ra’anana – HaMoshava Stadium – Petah Tiqva (8:30 PM)

Ironi Kiryat Shmona Vs FC Ashdod – Kiryat Shmona Municipal Stadium (8:30 PM)

The Israel top flight league (Ha’al Ligat) returns for the successive weekend on Saturday, June 6, 2020 after a long forced break because of the Coronavirus pandemic

Two Uganda Cranes players, William Luwagga Kizito and Timothy Denis Awany will be in action for Hapoel Kfar Saba and FC Ashdod respectively.

William Kizito Luwagga in action Credit: Facebook / Kizito Luwaga

In the immediate past game, Luwagga played 65 minutes in Hapoel Kfar Saba’s goalless draw away to Bnei Yehuda on Monday.

On Saturday evening, Hapoel Kfar Saba who are currently fifth on the 8 team log will be playing bottom placed Hapel Ra’anana at the HaMoshava stadium in Petah Tiqva city.

Relatedly, Awany’s Ashdod who currently seat fourth on the table standings with 31 points will be away to 6th placed Ironi Kiryat Shmona at the Kiryat Shmona Municipal Stadium.

Awany celebrates a previous goal at FC Ashdod

A week ago, Awany featured for the entire duration of the game when FC Ashdod overcame Hapoel Ra’anana 3-2 at the Yud-Alef Stadium in Ashdod city.

The Israel top league is in its final bend with Bnei Yehuda leading the standings with 35 points off 27 matches played.

Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry keenly keeps a close eye on this particular league among others as he continues to monitor the national team players involved with their respectively clubs.

On Thursday, McKinstry hinted on the good progress from injury of Luwagga who had been injured in March 2020 but swiftly recovered in this long forced break because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also hinted on Awany, Turkish based Faruku Miya as well as Danish based Robert Kakeeto.