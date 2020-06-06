Israel Ha’al Ligat: Saturday Results

Hapoel Kfar Saba 2-0 Hapoel Raanana

Hapoel Raanana Ironi Kiryat Shmona 3-0 FC Ashdod

FC Ashdod Bnei Yehuda 5-0 Hapoel Hadera

The Israel top league (Ha’al Ligat) resumed on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with a couple of games.

It was a mixed fortune tale for the two Uganda Cranes players in this league.

Whereas midfielder William Kizito Luwagga’s club (Hapoel Kfar Saba) won 2-0 over Hapoel Raanana at the HaMoshava stadium in Petah Tiqva city, defender Timothy Denis Awany’s FC Ashdod lost away from home, 3-0 against Ironi Kiryat Shmona at the Kiryat Shomna Municipal Stadium.

Gershon Koffie and Omer Fadida scored in the second half past goalkeeper Assaf Tzur for Hapoel Kfar Saba’s home win.

Following a barren first half, Ghana national Koffie scored the opener 6 minutes into the second stanza before Fadida’s later winner, two minutes from full time.

Uganda Cranes midfielder William Luwagga Kizito was a second half substitute, replacing Ben Reichert on the hour mark.

Their next game will be away from home against Hapoel Hadera on Saturday, 13th June 2020.

The game game witnessed Ironi Kiryat Shmona humble visiting FC Ashdod 3-0.

Defender Nir Bardea scored past his own goalkeeper Roi Mishpati in the 20 minute for the opener.

Ismail Ryan got the second goal with five minutes to the end of the opening half before teenager Abdalla Halaihal’s icing on the cake on 85 minutes.

Awany chips the ball during the game

Uganda Cranes defender Awany played for entire duration of the game.

Meanwhile, Bnei Yehuda humiliated Hapoel Hadera 5-0 in a one sided encounter to maintain summit spot in the relegation group with 38 points off 28 matches.

Ashdod remains fourth on the 8 team log with 31 points, just a point better of fifth stationed Hapoel Kfar Saba.

Nes Tziona and Hapoel Raanana are bottom placed with 22 and 16 points respectively.