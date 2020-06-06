A holding midfielder Martins Ssemuddu has been offered a lifetime opportunity to play in the treasured Masaza Cup by Kyaggwe for the very first time of asking.

Currently featuring for Lugazi Municipal Football Club in the Buganda Regional League, Ssemuddu is expected to optimally expected to utilize the granted opportunity as a stepping stone to better his career as he aspires to get a bigger level club and play for the Uganda Cranes.

Ssemuddu has previously played at Yap Stars and Hope Doves before he joined Lugazi Municipal Council at the advent of the 2019 season.

Lifting this year’s championship ranks aloft the wish-list of Ssemuddu as he embarks on the expedition at Kyaggwe.

I want to win this year’s Masaza Cup with Kyaggwe as I line up the dream of playing in the Uganda Premier League (UPL) and for the national teams before going professional outside Uganda.

Martins Ssemuddu, midfielder

Martins Ssemuddu with the ball in action

Christened as the “Bukunja Warriors”, Kyaggwe has also agreed terms with Mvara Boys goalkeeper Florence Watmon, Seeta United defender Allan Wanyama and midfielder Moses Buga Ojoaza.

Kick off for the 2020 edition has been postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the postponement of sports activities in the country alongside other social gatherings.

Bulemeezi is the reigning winner whilst Gomba Lions have won the most championships (four).

Detailed Profile: