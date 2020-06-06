Management of Bugerere Ssaza football team has confirmed of three more players to the legion.

The recruited players are Umar Luswabi (striker), Ashraf Lubega (goalkeeper) and Dube Kato (defender).

These three players were officially unveiled at Hotel Lagrand in Bwaise, a Kampala city suburb on Friday, 5th June 2020.

Umar Luswabi

Luswabi is a center forward who has renewed his contract with Bugerere after featuring for them last season.

Goalkeeper Lubega features for Edgars Football Club and signs from Kyadondo Ssaza.

Ashraf Lubega signs the employment contract

Defender Kato plies his trade at Kampala regional side, Bweyogerere Football Club.

The three players were officially unveiled before the media by the team manager Andrew Ssekitto Mutube who was flanked by the other team officials.

They join the two earlier signed players; Paul Mbazira, a proven center forward currently at Edgars Football Club and another striker, Ronald Senkayi of Black Stars in the Kampala Regional league.

Dube Kato

Meanwhile, Bugerere is in advanced talks with striker Reagan Lukwago of Edgars Football Club.

Lukwago is also a student at Nkumba University and featured for Ssese Ssaza last season.

Bugerere Ssaza is coached by a formidable team that has the links of Henry Kabugo (head coach), Andrew Ssali (assistant coach), Joseph Mayor Babigumira (goalkeeping coach) among others.

The Bugerere Ssaza players being covered by the media at Hotel Lagrande in Bwaise

Other Members:

Bugerere Ssaza patron is Amos Lugolobi with Aaron Bukenya is the chairperson.

Fred Kalangwa is the vice chairman in charge of administration, Joseph Bwogi (vice-chairman technical), Harriet Nakiwedde (Secretary), Abdul Nasser Ssemwanga (technical), Assistant technical (Godfrey Bisaso), Treasurer (Ben Kabiswa), Team doctor (Umar Kalule), Francis Magada (Assistant team doctor), Rajab Kakuba (Publicity) and Meddy Ssemakaato (Assistant publicity), Livingstone Ssempira (main mobilizer), Salongo Kirumira and Bukenya Sabiiti (assistant mobilizers), Bumali Kamoga (security officer) and Mustafa Mutebi and Shariff Luyiga (committee members).

Bugerere’s welfare team has Robert Wabwire as the team leader and four members (Dauda, Dirisa Ttalutambudde, Charles Katikomu and Councillor Ssemujju Nzi)

The transport team leader is Besweeri Namagabi with three members (Faizo Bitta, Bosco Nataliya and Kawuna).

Bugerere has never won the championship since the restoration of the tournament in 2004.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion after they beat Busiro 1-0 (in extra time following a goal-less 90 minutes action) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Gomba are the record winners with 4 titles won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

The Masaza Cup tournament is famous for providing a platform to expose grassroots talents since it only accommodates players who have not yet played FUFA Big League (second division) or the top tier Uganda Premier League.

It was first played in the 1950’s before taking a long break, only to return in 2004.

This championship has a magnetic appeal and has won over admirers for the ability to attract as many crowds as possible.

Masaza Cup Past Winners