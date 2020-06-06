Former Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament winner Chisamba Lungu, 29, has penned a two year deal with Zambia Super League outfit Zanaco Football Club, according to the club website.

Zanaco Football Club is pleased to announce the addition of Chisamba Lungu to its Squad. Lungu, a member of the 2012 Afcon winning squad has joined the bankers on a two-year contract which will keep him at Sunset until 2022.

Lungu has been a free agent since departing Nkana Red Devils FC last month.

Chisamba Lungu displays the Zanaco Football Club jersey

Chisamba Lungu

In 2008, the pacy dribbling midfielder-cum-forward left Zanaco for a deal in Georgia at Baia Zugdidi.

He later had spells at Russia’s Ural and Turkish side Alanyaspor before making a return back home to Buildcon in 2018.

According to the Zanaco general manager Marlon Kananda, Lungu will help play the motivational role to the youngsters at the club.

Chisamba Lungu heads the ball during the Chipolpolo Stars training session

“Lungu is an experienced player and him coming on board will motivate the young players. There will be more competition among the players which is what we want. Lungu is an exciting player to watch and I am confident that he will add value to the team and deliver.”

Zanaco has also brought on board Moussa Souleymanou, Saith Sakala, Kelvin Kapumbu, Kiala Lassa and William Njonvu.

Lungu has won 45 caps for the Zambia Chipolopolo Stars, scoring one goal.