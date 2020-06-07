Busiro Ssaza head coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka finally confirmed his back room staff prior to the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament.

Among Kiwanuka’s back room staff includes Ronald Lukungu who had previously served at Buddu during the previous season.

Lukungu will now serve as the first assistant at Busiro.

Steven Lwanga Mboma is the second assistant coach as Bright Taddeo Nyanzi shall serve as the third assistant coach.

Stephen Billy Kiggundu is the goalkeeping coach, maintained in the same role he served as Deo Sserwadda last season.

Busiro recently confirmed the capture of gangly striker Gerald “Mwenda” Ogweti to shake off competition from Buddu.

The tournament kick off date had been earlier set for June 2020 but will be pushed ahead because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Busiro eyes their maiden championship since the tournament was reignited in 2004.

Gomba are the record winners with four titles; won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited bankroll this tournament as the main sponsors.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: