For affluent service above self, Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA) has revived its structures and lured onto board experienced members.
Arguably ranking among the oldest youth football bodies in Uganda, KAJUFA’s time span spells close to 20 years since inception.
It is upon this rich background that the current leaders joined hands and brain stormed ideas to bring onto the bandwagon other experienced football administrators to steer the body.
Right from the board of trustees the other arms as the executive, sub committees, secretariat, technical and regional ambassadors, among others have been beefed up.
Dear country sports men and women. As for the betterment of leadership development and serving grassroot football development KAJUFA revived its structures recently with deep thoughts and feasibility study carried out. Members were approved and confirmed members on KAJUFA leadership Structure fully consulted and vetted to serve until 2022.
The board of trustees now has Jinja SS head mistress Diana Hope Nyago, Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Farouk Kigongo, Ernest Kavulu and a USA based Diplomat Peter Mutalaga.
UYFA holds several youth competitions many of which are holiday camps, epitomized by the annual Christmas camp.
A number of outstanding players, currently playing in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big league, regional clubs, the national teams (Uganda Cranes, U-23, U-20, U-17 and U-15) have progressed through the UYFA programmes.
Others are now plying their trade in the murky waters of professional football outside Uganda, on the African continent, Europe, Asia and elsewhere.
Board of Trustees:
- Ms Diana Hope Nyago (H/M Jinja Secondary School)
- Sulaiman Ssejengo Sulaiman (Chairman Masaza Cup Organizing Committee)
- Farouk Kigongo (FUFA youth Delegate)
- Ernest Kavulu (H/M Budo Junior School)
- Peter Mutalaga (USA Diplomat)
Executive Committees:
- Chairperson: Sarah Birungi
- General Secretary: Barnabas Ssebuyungo
- Finance: Edgar Wafula
- Technical: Ivan Ssewaali
- Welfare: Robert Tugume
Sub Committees
Secretariat
- Legal & projects: Reserved
- Administrator: Lillian Nalukwago (Katale United Soccer Academy)
- Finance Department
- Fundraising: pending
- Marketing: pending
- Publicity: Else Namagambe (H/M Naluvule college school)
Technical Department
- Competition: Pending
- Referees: Benon Magumba
- Awards: Cissy Nakiguba
Welfare Department
- Accommodation: Betty Mayanja
- Feeding: Shakur Makumbi
- Security: Shafic Mudholo
Regional Coordinators
- Kampala Central: Kasim Nsubuga (Leicester Academy)
- Assistant: Ismael Nsereko Mutumba (KJT)
- Entebbe: Naphtali Mukasa (Bweya Academy
- Bombo: Ali Ssenkunda (Everton Ugand Academy)
- Masaka: Pending
- Mityana: William Galiwango (Mityana Academy)
- Jinja: Bart Kiyemba –(Proway Academy)
Regional Ambassadors:
- Greater Masaka: Sulaiman Juuko (Butenga Academy
- Bugisu: Ashraf Munagwa ( TYAF Academy, Budaka)
- Busoga: Bernard Byamugisha ( Namutumba SA)
- Lango & West Nile: Bob Obiira (Lira United Academy)
- Kasese: pending.
Official Partners
- Pride Microfinance
- Gombe Education Services
- Excel Insurance Company
- SJ Mendes Sports Intermediary Company