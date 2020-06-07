For affluent service above self, Kampala Junior Football Association (KAJUFA) has revived its structures and lured onto board experienced members.

Arguably ranking among the oldest youth football bodies in Uganda, KAJUFA’s time span spells close to 20 years since inception.

It is upon this rich background that the current leaders joined hands and brain stormed ideas to bring onto the bandwagon other experienced football administrators to steer the body.

Right from the board of trustees the other arms as the executive, sub committees, secretariat, technical and regional ambassadors, among others have been beefed up.

Dear country sports men and women. As for the betterment of leadership development and serving grassroot football development KAJUFA revived its structures recently with deep thoughts and feasibility study carried out. Members were approved and confirmed members on KAJUFA leadership Structure fully consulted and vetted to serve until 2022.

The board of trustees now has Jinja SS head mistress Diana Hope Nyago, Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Farouk Kigongo, Ernest Kavulu and a USA based Diplomat Peter Mutalaga.

UYFA holds several youth competitions many of which are holiday camps, epitomized by the annual Christmas camp.

A number of outstanding players, currently playing in the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big league, regional clubs, the national teams (Uganda Cranes, U-23, U-20, U-17 and U-15) have progressed through the UYFA programmes.

Others are now plying their trade in the murky waters of professional football outside Uganda, on the African continent, Europe, Asia and elsewhere.

Board of Trustees:

Ms Diana Hope Nyago (H/M Jinja Secondary School)

Sulaiman Ssejengo Sulaiman (Chairman Masaza Cup Organizing Committee)

Farouk Kigongo (FUFA youth Delegate)

Ernest Kavulu (H/M Budo Junior School)

Peter Mutalaga (USA Diplomat)

Executive Committees:

Chairperson : Sarah Birungi

: Sarah Birungi General Secretary: Barnabas Ssebuyungo

Barnabas Ssebuyungo Finance: Edgar Wafula

Edgar Wafula Technical: Ivan Ssewaali

Ivan Ssewaali Welfare: Robert Tugume

Sub Committees

Secretariat

Legal & projects : Reserved

: Reserved Administrator : Lillian Nalukwago (Katale United Soccer Academy)

: Lillian Nalukwago (Katale United Soccer Academy) Finance Department

Fundraising : pending

: pending Marketing: pending

pending Publicity: Else Namagambe (H/M Naluvule college school)

Technical Department

Competition: Pending

Pending Referees : Benon Magumba

: Benon Magumba Awards: Cissy Nakiguba

Welfare Department

Accommodation: Betty Mayanja

Betty Mayanja Feeding: Shakur Makumbi

Shakur Makumbi Security: Shafic Mudholo

Regional Coordinators

Kampala Central: Kasim Nsubuga (Leicester Academy)

Kasim Nsubuga (Leicester Academy) Assistant : Ismael Nsereko Mutumba (KJT)

: Ismael Nsereko Mutumba (KJT) Entebbe: Naphtali Mukasa (Bweya Academy

Naphtali Mukasa (Bweya Academy Bombo: Ali Ssenkunda (Everton Ugand Academy)

Ali Ssenkunda (Everton Ugand Academy) Masaka : Pending

: Pending Mityana : William Galiwango (Mityana Academy)

: William Galiwango (Mityana Academy) Jinja: Bart Kiyemba –(Proway Academy)

Regional Ambassadors:

Greater Masaka: Sulaiman Juuko (Butenga Academy

Sulaiman Juuko (Butenga Academy Bugisu: Ashraf Munagwa ( TYAF Academy, Budaka)

Ashraf Munagwa ( TYAF Academy, Budaka) Busoga: Bernard Byamugisha ( Namutumba SA)

Bernard Byamugisha ( Namutumba SA) Lango & West Nile: Bob Obiira (Lira United Academy)

Bob Obiira (Lira United Academy) Kasese: pending.

Official Partners