Estonia Meistriliiga League 2019/2020 (Sunday Results):

Tammeka 0-2 Paide Linnameeskond

Paide Linnameeskond Nomme Kalju 1-2 Flora

Flora Tulevik 5-0 Kuressaare

Ugandan striker Edrisa “Torres” Lubega was on target during Paide Linnameeskond’s 2-0 victory away to Tammeka in the Estonian Meistriliiga league on Sunday evening at the Tamme Staadion in Tartu city.

Lubega scored the opener in the 25th minute off Sergei Mosnikov’s assist.

At the end of the first half, Mosnikov got on target as well in the second minute of added time before the opening stanza winded off.

Andre Frolov’s laid the ball for Mosnikov. Lubega was withdrawn for Joseph Saliste in the 70th minute.

Paide Linnameeskond climbed to 5th with 9 points off 6 matches as Tammeka slipped to 7th, remaining on only 7 points.

Meanwhile, Flora ascended a loft the standing with a 2-1 victory over Nomme Kalju at the Hiiu Staadion in Tallinn city.

Flora who had in the previous weekend defeated Paide Linnameeskond 3-1 now has 16 points.

Tulevik humiliated Kuressaare 5-0 at the Viljandi Linnastaadion in Viljandi city.

Lubega and teammates will host Trans in their engagement on Sunday, 14th June 2020.