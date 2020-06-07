Mawogola Ssaza management has once again come out to beef up their playing staff with a goalkeeper Swalleh Kasamba.

Kasamba is currently playing at PCCP Football Club in Makindye fourth division.

Kasamba joins other signings as Julius “Pirot” Pirwot (KJT), Aggrey “Sure Boy” Atandu (Butabika FC), Joel Opio (St Stephen FC Luzira) and Ahmed Kayongo (Tooro United U17).

Mawogola under head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu is keen to win their first ever title.

The 2020 tournament kick-off had been ear-marked for June but pushed ahead because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic

Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Detailed Profile:

Full Name: Swalleh Kasamba

Date of Birth: 26th, August 2000

Place of Birth: Mulago Hospital

Parents: Muzamiru Kasamba and Nubuwaati Naurumba

Position: Goalkeeper

Current Club: PCCP Football Club

Previous Club: KJL Soccer Academy and Kabalagala Rangers FC

Role Models: Salim Jamaal Magola and David De Gea

Achievements: U15 Best goalkeeper East African Tournament (KJL SA), Promotion to Regional League with Kabalagala Rangers (2016/17) and Promotion to 4th division with PCCP FC (2018/19)

Credit People: Coach Jamada Magaasi, Late Jumah Moshens Director PCCP FC, Manager Abdallah Musa and Rogers Mugisha (Player)

Best Food: Rice and Posho with Meat and Beans

Hobbies: Listening to music and playing FIFA pro games

Education background: Kibuli Nursery School (Nursery), Kibuli demonstration School (P1-P7), Kakungulu Memorial (S1-S2), Kibibi SS (S3-S5) and Welden High School Mbarara (S6)

Masaza Cup Past Winners: