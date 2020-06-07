Mawogola Ssaza management has once again come out to beef up their playing staff with a goalkeeper Swalleh Kasamba.
Kasamba is currently playing at PCCP Football Club in Makindye fourth division.
Kasamba joins other signings as Julius “Pirot” Pirwot (KJT), Aggrey “Sure Boy” Atandu (Butabika FC), Joel Opio (St Stephen FC Luzira) and Ahmed Kayongo (Tooro United U17).
Mawogola under head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu is keen to win their first ever title.
The 2020 tournament kick-off had been ear-marked for June but pushed ahead because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic
Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.
Detailed Profile:
Full Name: Swalleh Kasamba
Date of Birth: 26th, August 2000
Place of Birth: Mulago Hospital
Parents: Muzamiru Kasamba and Nubuwaati Naurumba
Position: Goalkeeper
Current Club: PCCP Football Club
Previous Club: KJL Soccer Academy and Kabalagala Rangers FC
Role Models: Salim Jamaal Magola and David De Gea
Achievements: U15 Best goalkeeper East African Tournament (KJL SA), Promotion to Regional League with Kabalagala Rangers (2016/17) and Promotion to 4th division with PCCP FC (2018/19)
Credit People: Coach Jamada Magaasi, Late Jumah Moshens Director PCCP FC, Manager Abdallah Musa and Rogers Mugisha (Player)
Best Food: Rice and Posho with Meat and Beans
Hobbies: Listening to music and playing FIFA pro games
Education background: Kibuli Nursery School (Nursery), Kibuli demonstration School (P1-P7), Kakungulu Memorial (S1-S2), Kibibi SS (S3-S5) and Welden High School Mbarara (S6)
Masaza Cup Past Winners:
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluri
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba