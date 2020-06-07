FUFA Women Super League side Kampala Queens could be searching for a new coach soon after a reliable source intimated to Kawowo Sports that Faridah Bulega has decided to quit the position.

Whereas the club is yet to make an official statement on the matter, a source that preferred anonymity stated that Bulega will not carry on as the coach of the team owned by FUFA President Moses Magogo.

“The coach is leaving Kampala Queens and underground work to have her successor is already going on.” Said the source.

Bulega who also doubles as the Uganda Women’s national team (The Crested Cranes) coach has been in charge at Kampala Queens for the last three seasons helping the team to reach the playoffs on two occasions.

Despite signing Fauzia Najjemba last season, the club failed to live up to the billing before the league was cancelled due to the effects of the COVID-19 Pandamic.

Najjemba scored all the five goals that the team had in the league but the rest of the supporting cast failed to raise to the occasion and in the end failed to get consistent results.

Before joining Kampala Queens, Bulega who is a former player had also coached at Asubo Gafford Ladies FC.