Robert “Musomesa” Lubega, an executive member of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) is nursing head, chest and hand injuries after narrowing surviving death by a whisker following a road accident.

The accident happened on Saturday, 6th June 2020, adjacent Sanyu Babies Home headquarters in Mengo, Kampala.

An over-speeding motorcycle (boda-boda) rammed into Lubega who was walking on the pedestrian walk-way.

He has then rushed to the nearby Mengo Hospital under critical condition with head, chest and hand bruises.

At the hospital, first aid was offered to dress up the wounds and further scans done to ascertain further damages.

Luckily, it was revealed that despite wounds on the head, the skull was not affected and he suffered some dislocations of the chest bones.

Lubega who has been since discharged, is now at his Mengo based home, opposite the gigantic Namirembe Cathedral.

Robert “Musomesa” Lubega shows off the bandaged head that suffered a big wound

He has lauded all those personalities who rushed to at scene, in hospital and those who have frequented his residence to check upon him.

I want to thank the members of the football fraternity especially Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), Express Football Club, Kampala Juniors Football Association (KAJUFA) and all the other football lovers. I am humbled. Robert “Musomesa” Lubega, Express FC fans committee member, Executive committee member UYFA

Lubega is a teacher by profession currently employed at Mengo Primary School, teaching Social Studies (SST).

He also serves football diligently in different capacities as the chairperson of the organizing committee for the Odilo football tournament in Lubaga Division, vice chairperson in charge of administration on the Express Football Club fans executive, an executive member of the UYFA and also a communications sub-committee member on the same body.

He was once the chairperson of KAJUFA.

The treatment process for Lubega will continue as he commutes from home to hospital until he stabilizes.

Get well soon.

*Lubega is reachable on +256 776 837054 and +256705590119